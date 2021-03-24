Bailey Cravens head shot

Bailey Cravens (Lakeland Community College): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman pitcher/infielder on the softball team. On Monday, Cravens was named the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. Last week, she tossed, and won, a pair of complete-game outings. She allowed five runs (two earned) on 10 hits while walking five and striking out 11 in 12 innings. In three appearances this season, Cravens is 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA. She has allowed six runs (two earned) on 12 hits while walking five and striking out 12 in 15 innings pitched. Cravens is also off to a hot start at the plate, hitting .563. In 16 at-bats she has nine hits, including four doubles, and 10 RBIs while scoring eight runs.

