Bailey Falkenstein (Olney Central College): The Jeffersonville graduate, a redshirt freshman infielder on the baseball team, played in six games in the abbreviated season for the Blue Knights. He scored four runs in 15 at-bats.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Bailey Falkenstein, Olney Central College
- By JOSH COOK
