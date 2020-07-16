Bayley Wade (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate, a senior on the women’s cross country and track & field teams, competed in several indoor meets for the Knights. She placed seventh in the 800-meter run and seventh in the mile at the IWU Midwest Classic before taking 20th in the 800 at the GLVC Championships. She also earned the GLVC Brother Gaffney Distinguished Scholar Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA during the academic year.

Tags

Recommended for you