Bennie Day (Anderson): The Jeffersonville graduate is a senior outfielder on the baseball team. Day was recently named a first-team All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection. During the HCAC regular season, he hit .263 with 16 RBIs while stealing 14 bases and scoring 21 runs. He also had a .346 on-base percentage and .347 slugging percentage in league games. Day finished his career with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. He was perfect on all 87 chances this past season and 112 in his career, which left him two chances shy of the school record for most career chances with an unblemished fielding percentage.

