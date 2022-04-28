Bo Braunecker_sophomore year

Bo Braunecker

Bo Braunecker (Eastern Illinois): The Charlestown graduate is a sophomore on the men’s track & field team. In April at the EIU Big Blue Classic, Braunecker finished second in the hammer with a throw of 175-feet. Last Friday, Braunecker finished sixth in the discus with a personal-best throw of 48.38 meters at the Illini Invitational, where he also took 12th in the hammer. Eastern Illinois is scheduled to compete in the Drake Relays, which are slated to run Thursday through Saturday, and the Indiana Billy Hayes on May 6 in Bloomington.

