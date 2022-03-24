BonnieDixon6thnaia.jpg

Bonnie Dixon

Bonnie Dixon (Keiser): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore on the women’s swimming and diving team. Dixon earned All-American status while helping the Seahawks claim their first-ever NAIA national championship March 5 in Columbus, Ga. She finished sixth in the 200-yard backstroke at the championships to achieve All-American honors.

