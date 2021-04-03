Bonnie Dixon NTSPY head shot

Bonnie Dixon

Bonnie Dixon (Keiser): The Jeffersonville graduate is a freshman on the women’s swim team. On Thursday, Dixon was named an NAIA All-American for the 2020-21 season. At last month’s Collegiate Swimming & Diving Championship, Dixon placed second in the 200-yard backstroke (in 2 minutes, 6.87 seconds) and finished fifth in the 100 back (59.03).

