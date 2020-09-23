Bradley Cross (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate is a recent grad of IUS, where he played on the men’s tennis team. Cross, who was a second-team All-River States Conference selection in 2018, was recently named a 2019-20 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, which recognizes those student-athletes with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

