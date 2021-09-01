Bree Martin (St. John’s): The New Albany graduate is a freshman on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-6 libero got the start in her third collegiate match, the Red Storm’s 3-0 loss to No. 24 Georgia Tech on Saturday at UCF in Orlando, Fla. Martin tallied three digs.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Bree Martin
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
featured
Health officials are urging the community to take precaution against mosquitoes after several were found with West Nile Virus in Southern Indiana. What do you do to keep them away?
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
James Patrick Constantine, 71, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born in Jeffersonville, and was a retired Operations Manager for Insight Cable. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents…
Online Poll
POLL: Does the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccination affect your opinion on receiving a shot?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave its full approval of the Pfizer vaccination. It had previously been on the market under emergency use authorization.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Woman charged with murder of Jeffersonville coin laundry employee
- Woman charged with murder in Jeffersonville killing
- Two hospitalized after early morning shooting in New Albany
- Former Indiana University Southeast Chancellor Ray Wallace dies
- Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southern Indiana
- Floyd County officials call for better employee pay
- The hidden 'gem' of a gym: K of C hoping to restore New Albany facility
- NAHS assistant principal Nancy Givens dies from COVID-19
- Community remembers former IUS Chancellor Ray Wallace
- Two arrested after traffic stop leads to several pounds of cocaine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.