Bree Martin freshman headshot

Bree Martin

Bree Martin (St. John’s): The New Albany graduate is a freshman on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-6 libero got the start in her third collegiate match, the Red Storm’s 3-0 loss to No. 24 Georgia Tech on Saturday at UCF in Orlando, Fla. Martin tallied three digs. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you