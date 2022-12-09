Bree Martin head shot

Bree Martin

The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-6 libero/defensive specialist tallied two points, two service aces and nine digs in the Red Storm’s 3-0 loss at Boston College last Saturday in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). Martin finished the season with a team-high 437 digs, 43 points, 41 service aces, 32 assists and two kills while playing in 34 matches and 128 sets for St. John’s, which finished 20-14.

