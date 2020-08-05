Brendan Lawler head shot

Brendan Lawler

Brendan Lawler (Kentucky State): The Charlestown graduate is a rising senior running back on the football team. As a junior the 5-foot-11, 172-pound Lawler ran 50 times for 392 yards (7.8 per carry) and one touchdown. He also caught two passes for 42 yards and a TD. Additionally, Lawler also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass.

