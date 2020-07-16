Brendon Smith (Bellarmine): The Floyd Central graduate, a senior on the men’s swimming & diving team competed in the butterfly and backstroke events. At the GLVC Championships, he took 51st in the 50 freestyle; 39th in the 200 free and 46th in the 100 free. He also was 18th in the 200 medley relay; ninth in the 200 free relay; 10th in the 800 free relay and 10th in the 400 free relay.

Tags

Recommended for you