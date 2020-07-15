Brian Campbell (Spalding): The Silver Creek graduate, a junior infielder on the baseball team, appeared in eight games during the Eagles’ abbreviated season. In eight at-bats, Campbell walked three times, had two RBIs and scored once.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Brian Campbell
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
