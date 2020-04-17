Britney Epperson head shot

Britney Epperson

Britney Epperson (Iowa Western CC): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 6-2 sophomore forward on the women’s basketball team, averaged four points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 blocked shots and 16.2 minutes in 16 games for the Reivers, who went 19-11. She shot 41.8 percent from the field.

Tags

