Brooklyn Gibbs

Brooklyn Gibbs (IU Southeast): The freshman is a right-handed pitcher on the softball team. Gibbs was named the River States Conference’s Pitcher and Player of the Week for her play Feb. 22-28 on Monday. At the plate, Gibbs went 11 for 18 for a .688 batting average last week. She hit four home runs in four straight at-bats over two games against Alice Lloyd (Ky.) and Grace. She scored nine runs while driving in seven, drawing three walks and stealing a base. Gibbs slugged 1.688 on the week with seven of her 11 hits going for extra bases. In the pitcher’s circle, Gibbs earned four of the Grenadiers’ six wins last week. In 18 innings pitched, she allowed one unearned run on eight hits while walking six and striking out 13. She opened the season with shutout victories over Alice Lloyd and Grace, then came on in relief in IU Southeast’s extra-inning win over IU South Bend. IU Southeast (7-1) hosts Siena Heights in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

