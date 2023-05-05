Brooklyn Gibbs

Brooklyn Gibbs (IU Southeast): The Mt. Vernon native is a junior on the softball team. On Monday, the Southern Indiana transfer was named the River States Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week. Gibbs went 3-1 with four complete games last week. She pitched 27 innings against conference opponents and recorded 22 strikeouts, nine walks and a 1.56 earned-run aveage. Last Saturday, she threw a complete game against Midway (Ky.), giving up only three hits while striking out a season-high eight batters to help the Grenadiers clinch the RSC regular-season title. IUS is scheduled to face St. Mary-of-the-Woods at noon today in its first game of the double-elimination RSC Tournament.

