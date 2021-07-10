Bryce_Nokes head shot

Bryce Nokes

Bryce Nokes (Hanover): The Jeffersonville native, a graduate of Louisville Eastern High School, recently completed his sophomore season on the men’s lacrosse team. In 12 games, all of which he started, Nokes, a defender, tallied two goals and two points for the Panthers. After the season ended, Nokes was named first-team by the Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference and was one of 13 Hanover athletes to receive the HCAC All-Sportsmanship Award.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you