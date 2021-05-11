Cade Reynolds (IU Southeast): The Greensburg native is a freshman right-handed pitcher on the baseball team. Last Thursday, Reynolds was named the RSC Freshman of the Year. During the regular season, he started 10 games (eight of which were in conference play) and recorded a 4-2 record with a 3.42 ERA.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Cade Reynolds
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in March, 2021
Lewis E. Faith, 70, of New Albany, Indiana passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 25, 1951 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Delbert and Effie Faith.He was retired from Navistar International. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his belov…
Beverly Ann Lindsay Swafford, 86, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Forrest and Lois Loudermilk Lindsay. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Malone, son, Michael Malone, daughter, Karen Boyd, sisters, Linda Haskell, Norma Decker, bro…
Online Poll
How would you grade President Joe Biden's performance in his first 100 days in office?
Joe Biden faced big challenges when assuming the presidency in January, among them a surging pandemic, a sharply divided Congress and nation, and an immigration crisis. Since taking office, Biden has proven to be a big-spender — he signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and is proposing a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education. He's also re-engaged climate change and announced an end to our 20-year war in Afghanistan.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Baers City Winery to open in downtown New Albany
- Origin Park could include Blackiston Mill bridge as pedestrian path after replacement
- GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Twenty-four athletes to watch
- BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Twenty-four athletes to watch down the homestretch
- Kroger Health expanding at River Ridge; New Albany OKs abatement for new company
- Mommy & Me Photo Contest
- Kamer calls for stormwater fee changes in Floyd County
- 'School lunch heroes' serve Southern Indiana students
- New Albany council cedes votes on fed funding to redevelopment commission
- Animal shelter debate sparks resentment among Floyd County commissioners, councilman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.