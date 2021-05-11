Cade Reynolds head shot

Cade Reynolds (IU Southeast): The Greensburg native is a freshman right-handed pitcher on the baseball team. Last Thursday, Reynolds was named the RSC Freshman of the Year. During the regular season, he started 10 games (eight of which were in conference play) and recorded a 4-2 record with a 3.42 ERA.

