The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed her freshman year on the softball team at Hanover. Northern, a middle infielder, batted .297 with six doubles, two homers and 18 RBIs while starting 32 of 35 games for the Panthers. She had a season-high three hits at Anderson on April 15 and a season-best two doubles at Defiance eight days later. She also finished the season with a .340 on-base percentage, a .429 slugging percentage and a .769 OPS.

