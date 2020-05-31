Caleb Futter (Grand Valley State): The Christian Academy graduate, a freshman on the men’s track & field team, redshirted this season, as he did in cross country.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Caleb Futter
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Manfred "Sonny" T. Kraft Sr., 84, of New Albany, passed away May 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd. He was born May 6, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Manfred H. and Elizabeth Roach Kraft. He was retired from AT&T and a member of Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany. In addition to …
Online Poll
Will your family take a vacation trip this summer?
Families typically look forward to summertime, when the kids are out of school and they all can pile in the car or board a plane en route to their vacation destination. This year, as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, some people may be more hesitant to spend money or venture too far. Others, however, are already packing their bags and making care arrangements for family pets.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas Roadhouse employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Louisville mayor announces curfew after two straight nights of violence
- 'The language of the unheard': Southern Indiana reaction to protests, police brutality
- Jeffersonville releases summer concert slate; New Albany considering 'safest' way forward
- Northwest Ordinance Distilling in New Albany announces $40 million expansion
- New Albany Police investigating weekend shooting
- Protesters call for transparency in police shooting that killed Southern Indiana man
- State Street businesses assess damage following fire
- 116-acre Chapel Lake Park dedicated in Jeffersonville
- Long-time NAHS teacher Lee Kelly passes away
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.