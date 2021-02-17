Caleb Futter (Grand Valley State): The Christian Academy graduate is a redshirt freshman on the men’s track & field team. This past weekend Futter was a member of the Lakers’ distance medley relay team that set a new NCAA Division II record, winning the race in 9 minute, 39.38 seconds at its annual Big Meet. Futter ran the 1,600-meter portion of the relay, which also includes a 1,200, 400 and 800. For its performance, that team was named the USTFCCCA National Track Athletes of the Week on Tuesday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Caleb Futter
