Caleb Futter (Grand Valley State): The CAI graduate is a freshman on the men’s cross country team. On Saturday, Futter helped the Lakers to their second NCAA Division II national championship at St. Leo, Fla. Futter finished 46th overall, in 31:40.6, in the 10K for Grand Valley State, which finished with 43 points — 41 better than runner-up Adams State. Futter redshirted in 2019 and didn’t have a season in 2020 due to COVID-19. He now prepares for the indoor track & field season.

