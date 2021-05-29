Caleb Futter (Grand Valley State): The Christian Academy graduate is a freshman on the men’s track & field team. On Friday, Futter finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championships at Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium in Allendale, Mich.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Caleb Futter
