Caleb Futter (Grand Valley State): The Christian Academy graduate is a freshman on the men’s track & field team. On Friday, Futter’s furious finish helped the Lakers finish second in the distance relay in the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships in Birmingham, Ala. Grand Valley State finished one-hundredth of a second behind Pittsburg State (9 minutes, 46.68 seconds to 9:46.69). Futter and teammates Dennis Mbuta, Jackson Blanchard and John Groendyk entered the championships with the best time (9:39.38) in D-II history in the event.

