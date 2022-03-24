Caleb Futter (Grand Valley State): The Christian Academy graduate is a sophomore on the men’s track & field team. On March 12, Futter helped the Lakers to their first NCAA Division II indoor national championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. The distance runner helped Grand Valley State to the title by taking third in the mile run, finishing in 4 minutes, 8.99 seconds. Three days later, Futter was named a first-team All-American by the USTFCCCA. He now prepares for the outdoor season. Futter was a first-team All-American in the steeplechase last year.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Caleb Futter
