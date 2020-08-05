Cameron McClure (Hanover): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising junior offensive lineman on the football team. Last season, the 5-10, 260-pound McClure saw action in several games.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Cameron McClure
- By JOSH COOK
