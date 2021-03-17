Cameron McClure head shot

Cameron McClure

Cameron McClure (Hanover): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior offensive lineman on the football team. McClure started at center during the Panthers’ season-opening 56-12 triumph at Defiance (Ohio) on Saturday. He helped Hanover amass 329 yards (190 rushing, 139 passing) of total offense in its win.

