Cameron Stephens (Louisville): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior on the men’s cross country team. Friday he finished 97th overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, helping the Cardinals to a 13th-place finish, at Cary, N.C. On Oct. 3, he finished 27th overall in Live in Lou Classic at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer Park.

