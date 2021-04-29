Carlie Miiller head shot

Carlie Miiller 

Carlie Miiller (Hanover): The Providence graduate is a freshman midfielder on the women's soccer team. Miiller, who saw action in all nine matches during the recently-completed spring season, tallied one goal and two points for the Panthers, who outscored their foes 35-2 en route to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference league regular-season and postseason titles.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you