Carter Smith (Ball State): The Silver Creek graduate recently completed his freshman year on the men’s golf team. Last week, Smith took third in the Indiana Open Championship. He finished the three-round tournament at Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame with a 5-under-par 208 — four shots behind winner Nick Bienz. Smith shot a 3-under 68 in the first round, a 1-over 72 in the second and closed the tourney with a 3-under 68 in the third.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Carter Smith
