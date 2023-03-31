Carter Smith (Ball State): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the men’s golf team. On Thursday, Smith was named the Mid-American Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week after his medalist performance in the Don Benbow Butler Invitational. Smith broke the 54-hole BSU program record of 201 with a three-round total of 199 at Highland Golf and Country Club in Indianapolis. He fired a 4-under 66 in the first round, a 5-under 65 in the second and a 2-under 68 in the third for the Cardinals, who eclipsed the program’s previous 54-home record of 824 with an 818. Ball State will next travel to No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt for the Mason Rudolph Championship on April 10-12 at Franklin, Tenn.
