Carter Smith (Ball State): The Silver Creek graduate is a sophomore on the men’s golf team. On Thursday, Smith was named the Mid-American Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week. He finished third overall, and helped the Cardinals to fourth place as a team, in the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff hosted by the University of Missouri. Smith wrapped up the 54-hole event with a 7-under-par 209 (69-69-71). Over the tourney he recorded 15 birdies and an eagle. Ball State will host the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational, which begins today in Muncie.

