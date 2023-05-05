Carter Smith head shot

Carter Smith

 Photo courtesy Ball State Athletics

Carter Smith (Ball State): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the men’s golf team. Smith tied for fifth in the Mid-American Conference Championships, which concluded Tuesday at Canebrake Golf Club in Athens, Ala. He helped the Cardinals to a second-place finish while also earning a spot on the all-tournament team. Smith finished the three rounds with an even-par 216 (76-70-70). He was 4-under over the final two rounds. His third round included five birdies. The Cardinals will now wait for the newly-founded National Golf Invitational (NGI) participants to be announced to see if they will continue their spring season.

