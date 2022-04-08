Cassie Thomerson_head shot

Cassie Thomerson

Cassie Thomerson (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior infielder on the softball team. So far this season, Thomerson is hitting .236 with a double, two home runs and 12 RBIs while starting 20 of 29 games for the Sycamores. She has also been walked 16 times, been hit by a pitch eight times and scored 15 runs. She has a .364 slugging percentage and a .468 on-base percentage. Indiana State (18-14, 5-4) is scheduled to visit Missouri State for a three-game weekend series that will begin with a doubleheader on Saturday.

