The Floyd Central graduate is a senior on the softball team. The infielder had a career performance in the Sycamores’ 10-1 win at Belmont in Nashville last Friday night. Thomerson went 3-for-3 with a single, double, home run and six RBIs while touching home twice in the victory. So far this season, Thomerson is batting .197 with two doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs. Indiana State (22-21, 10-7) will host Murray State at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon in the first game of a three-day series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.