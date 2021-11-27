Rush_Ceci sophomore head shot

Ceci Rush

Ceci Rush (Louisville): The Providence graduate is a sophomore libero on the women’s volleyball team. On Friday, Rush and the No. 1-ranked Cardinals completed their undefeated regular season with a 24-26, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13 victory over visiting Notre Dame at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. So far this season, Rush has seven service aces and eight digs for Louisville (28-0). The Cards will find out who, when and where they will play next during the NCAA Division I Tournament Selection Show, which will be broadcast at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night on ESPU.

