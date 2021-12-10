Rush_Ceci sophomore head shot

Ceci Rush

Ceci Rush (Louisville): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-9 libero/defensive specialist saw action in one set of the top-seeded Cardinals’ 25-16, 25-22, 25-12 sweep of 16th-seeded Florida in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal Thursday afternoon at Freedom Hall. Rush and unbeaten UofL (31-0) will face eighth-seeded Georgia Tech (26-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU) in the Louisville Regional final at Freedom Hall. If the Cards win, they will advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you