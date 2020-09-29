Ceci Rush head shot

Ceci Rush

Ceci Rush (Louisville): The Providence graduate is a freshman libero/defensive specialist on the volleyball team. Rush recorded one dig in one set of the Cardinals’ season-opener, which Notre Dame won 27-25, 25-22, 26-24 Friday night at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. UofL is back in action this weekend at Boston College.

Tags

Recommended for you