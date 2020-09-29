Ceci Rush (Louisville): The Providence graduate is a freshman libero/defensive specialist on the volleyball team. Rush recorded one dig in one set of the Cardinals’ season-opener, which Notre Dame won 27-25, 25-22, 26-24 Friday night at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. UofL is back in action this weekend at Boston College.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Ceci Rush
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime Harvest Homecoming vendors selling food despite festival cancellation
- New Albany man shot by police charged with attempted murder
- Wildlife in Need owner Tim Stark facing battery, intimidation charges in Clark County
- New Albany to improve drainage in exchange for blighted property in apartment deal
- UPDATE: Car that struck Jeffersonville building reported stolen
- A LIFE REGAINED: He's grateful for Clark County court addiction program
- Community remembers businessman, philanthropist Jim Padgett
- New Albany murder suspect caught on video, police say
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A coach called 'Dad'
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Michalski decommits from Cardinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.