The Providence graduate is a junior on the volleyball team. The libero/defensive specialist had two digs in the top-seeded Cardinals’ 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Baylor in an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen match Thursday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville (29-2) will face No. 3 seed Oregon (26-5) at 4 p.m. Saturday in a regional final with a spot in the Final Four on the line.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Ceci Rush
