Ceci Rush (Louisville): The Providence graduate is a freshman libero/defensive specialist on the volleyball team. In five matches this season, Rush has recorded three service aces, three digs and one kill for the Cardinals, who went 5-2 in the fall.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Ceci Rush
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
