Ceci Rush head shot

Ceci Rush

Ceci Rush (Louisville): The Providence graduate is a freshman libero/defensive specialist on the women’s volleyball team. On Friday, Rush tallied three digs in the Cardinals’ 3-0 win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament final at Coral Gables, Fla. to capture their third league title. Rush and Louisville will find out who they play next during the NCAA Selection Show at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you