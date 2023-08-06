Charley Williams (Hanover): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his junior year on the men's tennis team. Last season, he went 2-0 in singles and 8-5 in doubles for the Panthers, who lost 5-4 to Transylvania in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament final. After the season, Williams earned HCAC honorable mention.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Charley Williams
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Arni's moving Floyds Knobs location
- Plans revealed for Clarksville Roosters to rebuild
- GOLF: Henryville man shoots his age
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Silver Creek relishing its new field, stadium
- Tyson Foods to close Corydon plant
- MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Jacobi excited for new opportunity at Eastern Illinois
- Man charged with terrorizing employees, patrons of Jeffersonville businesses
- David Hutson joins Lorch Naville Ward
- THANK A FARMER: As Greenville farmer retires, a new future emerges
- Clarksville Police impound Exit 0 vehicle with homeless supplies
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.