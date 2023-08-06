Charley_WilliamsHS.jpg

Charley Williams (Hanover): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his junior year on the men's tennis team. Last season, he went 2-0 in singles and 8-5 in doubles for the Panthers, who lost 5-4 to Transylvania in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament final. After the season, Williams earned HCAC honorable mention. 

