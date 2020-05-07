Chase Rudy (Southern Indiana): The New Albany graduate, a freshman pitcher on the baseball team, went 0-0 in three relief appearances for the Screaming Eagles. In three innings pitched he allowed six earned runs while striking out three.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Chase Rudy, Southern Indiana
- By JOSH COOK
