Chloe Loftus (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed her freshman year as a member of the cross country and track & field teams. The nursing major did not compete in a race this past year.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Chloe Loftus
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Thursday's newscast provides more information on a woman murdered in Clarksville and One Vision Credit Union in Clarksville is collecting school supplies.
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Visitation from 9AM-10AM Saturday, July 31, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, with her funeral mass being celebrated at 10AM. Burial will follow in St. Francis, Kentucky.
Richard G. "Treetop" Clegg, 65, passed away Tuesday at home. He was born in New Albany, Indiana to the late Joseph E. and Juanita Jean Clegg and, in 1974, graduated from Jeffersonville High School. He had various jobs throughout his life including working at Schmitt Furniture, Hart Foundry, …
Online Poll
Should infrastructure spending expand city bus systems and rapid transit, or focus more on highways and bridges?
Bipartisan legislation on infrastructure could land on the Senate floor as early as the week of July 19. That follows the July 1 House approval of $715 billion for updates to roads, bridges, electric vehicle charging stations, rail and more. Congress hopes to have a bill on President Biden's desk in September.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Suspect in custody in Clarksville homicide
- UPDATE: Man held without bond in Clarksville murder, arson
- Panera Bread part of new developments coming to New Albany
- JUST IN: Jeff police investigating homicide after man found dead Friday
- Pilot hospitalized after small plane crash in Floyd County
- First Delta variant case confirmed in Clark County
- Johnny Budd new Borden-Henryville superintendent
- Southern Indiana artist transforms tree into symbol of love, unity
- Jeffersonville police investigating death in Oak Park neighborhood
- Falls of the Ohio art installation to feature immersive mix of light and sound
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.