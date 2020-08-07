Christian Parsons (Hanover): The New Albany graduate is a rising sophomore offensive lineman on the football team. Last season the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Parsons didn’t see any game action for the Panthers.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Christian Parsons
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
