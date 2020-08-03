Christian Salinas head shot

Christian Salinas 

Christian Salinas (Urbana): The Floyd Central graduate had a solid freshman season on the men’s swimming & diving team. Salinas shattered — by more than 20 seconds — the school record in the men’s 1650 freestyle in November. Unfortunately, the private university in Ohio announced in April that it was closing permanently due to the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic as well as years of low enrollment.

Tags

Recommended for you