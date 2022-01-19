Christian Stewart head shot

Christian Stewart

Christian Stewart (Spalding): The Clarksville graduate is a junior on the men’s basketball team. On Monday, the 6-5 forward was named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. He had a career-week in helping the Golden Eagles to a pair of conference victories. First, he scored a career-high 52 points — the fourth-most in SLIAC history — in Spalding’s 132-119 victory over visiting Greenville last Wednesday. He was 23 for 27 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free throw line while grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with three assists and one steal in 35 minutes of action. Then Saturday afternoon, Stewart had a game-high 34 points in the Golden Eagles’ 83-78 victory over visiting Eureka. He was 13 for 26 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 8 for 11 from the free throw line while grabbing eight rebounds and collecting two assists and two steals in 36 minutes of action. For the week, Stewart averaged 43 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 68 percent from the field. He then tallied a game-high 25 points in Spalding’s 64-56 home loss to Fontbonne on Monday. Stewart was 7 for 11 from the field and 11 for 14 from the free throw line while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out two assists in defeat. So far this season Stewart is averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 32.3 minutes per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (4-12, 2-2), who visit Principia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

