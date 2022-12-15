Christian Stewart (IU Southeast): The Clarksville graduate is a senior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-7 forward tallied 28 points and 13 rebounds in the Grenadiers’ 96-89 loss at IU East on Tuesday night. He was 11 for 14 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free throw line while also recording one steal, one turnover and three personal fouls in 28 minutes of action. So far this season, Stewart is averaging 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 23.3 minutes while starting nine games for IUS. He’s shooting 56.7 percent from the field and 84.8 percent from the free throw line. The Grenadiers (7-6) will host Siena Heights at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Christian Stewart
