Claire Rauck head shot

Claire Rauck

Claire Rauck (Goshen): The Providence graduate, a 5-foot-9 junior wing on the women’s basketball team, averaged 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 30 games, including two starts, for the Maple Leafs. She shot 37 percent from 3-point range and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.

