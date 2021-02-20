Claire Rauck (Goshen): The Providence graduate is a senior wing on the women’s basketball team. Rauck scored a career-high 19 points and snared a season-high five rebounds in the Maple Leafs’ 86-75 home loss to Huntington on Wednesday (a.k.a. Goshen’s Senior Night). She was 7 for 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, in 30 minutes. This season, Rauck is averaging five points per game for the Maple Leafs (7-19, 3-12), who close out their regular season at Crossroads League-rival Bethel on Saturday afternoon.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Claire Rauck
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in January, 2021
Sarah Dyer Collins passed away in Louisville, KY on February 19, 2021. Sarah was born December 16, 1930, in Crawford County, IN to the late Franklin R. and Hazel (Dyer) Collins. She loved growing up on the family farm and participating in 4-H, church activities and living through the Great F…
Patty Luckett, 88. Visitation: Tuesday, 11am-7pm (Rosary at 11:30am) at Oak Street Chapel of Naville&Seabrook; FuneralHomes. Funeral Service: Wednesday, 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Georgetown moving forward with historic district improvements
- Bond reduced for woman accused of killing neighbor's donkey
- STAWAR COLUMN: The domestic garage
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Kirchgessner is an invaluable reserve for the Dragons
- GoFundMe started for Charlestown family who lost home in fire
- UPDATE: Police arrest two people from New Albany area in connection with Paoli shooting
- New Albany partners with LifeSpring for clinic at Colonial Manor
- Jeffersonville Sewer Board OKs changes to rate-increase proposal
- WRESTLING: Conway captures semistate title
- Gov. Holcomb lauds Secretary of State Lawson as she announces her resignation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.