Claire Rauck (Goshen): The Providence graduate is a senior wing on the women’s basketball team. Rauck scored a career-high 19 points and snared a season-high five rebounds in the Maple Leafs’ 86-75 home loss to Huntington on Wednesday (a.k.a. Goshen’s Senior Night). She was 7 for 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, in 30 minutes. This season, Rauck is averaging five points per game for the Maple Leafs (7-19, 3-12), who close out their regular season at Crossroads League-rival Bethel on Saturday afternoon.

